October FUMC Sermons

Worship This October 

“Treasure” Fall Sermon Series   Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”  Often we think our treasure will follow our hearts, but Jesus says that where our treasure goes (our time, money, and energy), our hearts follow.  Jesus cares about our hearts, so he talks about our treasure. Come explore Jesus’ words for us in his Sermon on the Mount.  

October 2 “Where is Your Treasure?”

Matthew 6:19-23 World Communion Sunday  

October 9 “The Problems With Two Masters” Matthew 6:24  

October 16 “How To Give” Matthew 6:1-6  

October 23 “Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Matthew 6:25-35  

October 30 “Marching In” Hebrews 12:1-3  Ephesians 1:11-23 All Saints Sunday — Remembering Saints Fifth Sunday Special Music  

For more information go to http://lompocumc.org

