Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs team up, donate $33,500 to local nonprofits responding to pandemic

Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs of Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang this month united in contributing $33,500 to 10 local nonprofit organizations helping fellow community members who are struggling to meet basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofits selected are feeding hundreds of people daily with prepared meals and produce bags, including homebound seniors as well as children who are out of school, according to Rotary District 5240. In addition to prepared meals, those nonprofits are helping with medications deliveries, mask sewing and other basic needs.

"Our nonprofits are doing an incredible job by collaborating to be sure there is no gap in service to our community," a district spokesperson said.

The 10 nonprofits receiving funding from the combined Rotary clubs include Atterdag at Home, Bethania Lutheran Church, Buellton Senior Center, Los Alamos Senior Center, Ranch Church, Recovery Outreach, Solvang School PTO, Solvang Senior Center, SYV People Helping People, and United Boys and Girls Club.

For more information, go to www.rotarydistrict5240.org

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

