Solvang resident Claire Zimmerman turns 100

Solvang resident Claire Zimmerman celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 5 with a socially distant birthday celebration at Atterdag Village retirement community.

Zimmerman was exhausted after all the excitement at the celebratory event, which included cake, several floral arrangements, balloons and birthday goodies sent by friends, according to Deborah Knight, Atterdag marketing director.

Zimmerman was born in Switzerland in 1920, and later became a U.S. citizen. She was a nurses' aide for many years and enjoyed helping people.

Prior to moving to Atterdag Village of Solvang in January of 2002, Zimmerman and her husband were residents of San Mateo, where she loved to entertain, garden and perfect her needlepoint and flower-arranging skills.

Zimmerman recalled that every year when she and her husband would travel to Palm Springs from San Mateo, they would stop through Solvang to visit a friend at Atterdag Village retirement community.

Subsequently, they planned to move to Solvang to retire in the future.

Since moving to Atterdag Village, Zimmerman has made many friends, enjoys the variety of community events and activities, as well as the food, according to staff.

The centenarian attributes her longevity to a good outlook on life and keeping fit by attending exercise class several days a week.

When asked what she would tell her younger self, Zimmerman replied, "Be happy!"

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

