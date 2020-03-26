St. Mark's Church cooks up free meal program this Saturday

To support local residents in need during the current health crisis, St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church announced that it will offer a day of cost-free meals for pick up and delivery to seniors this Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Meals will be distributed to those of all ages.

Several local food purveyors and chefs, including Chef Bethany Markee, Chef Jake O. Francis and Amy Gard’ner Francis of Valley Piggery Catering, and Amy Dixon of Baker’s Table, will gather to prepare simple, professionally-made meals from the SYV Community Kitchen at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley in Los Olivos. Vegetarian options also will be available.

The Church said social distancing will be observed for both pick-up and meal delivery scenarios to avoid person-to-person contact. To arrange food delivery, local seniors are asked to call and leave a message at 805-688-4454.

Meal pickups are at St. Mark's, located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., on the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos.