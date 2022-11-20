tim dinkins mug xyz
Have you noticed how Thanksgiving seems to be on a slow decline in our society? I started noticing this in the last few years, but it didn’t really hit me until this year when I noticed the advertisers and the decorations jumping directly from Halloween to Christmas.

Now, I am not saying there is anything wrong with getting people to focus on Christmas early, but I am concerned that there as Christians we will be swept up in the frenzy of the holidays, without taking the time to adequately celebrate this uniquely God-glorifying holiday. 

Thanksgiving Day traces its roots back to 1621, when a group of Pilgrims and Native Americans in Plymouth, Massachusetts celebrated a bountiful harvest with several days of feasting and games. The Pilgrims recognized that God had blessed them in a unique way that year so they took the time to recognize God’s provision and express their gratitude to Him. 

Tim Dinkins is an associate pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. You can contact him with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

