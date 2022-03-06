Since 2006 I have been attending an annual pastors’ conference called the Shepherds Conference. It is hosted by an 800+ volunteer staff at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, Calif. I’ve heard it's called Disneyland for pastors. I object. It's even better! It is the best kept secret in California. The fabulous fellowship, the finest preaching, and the best books are just a few of the reasons the staff of our church return year after year.
I could give forty-four reasons why I recommend this conference, but I’ll content myself with the top four.
Great Encouragement. Shepherds Conference reminds me (in a big way) that I am not alone. In ministry it is easy to feel isolated. The conference brings more than three thousand pastors/elders together from all over the globe. The camaraderie we share forces us to see we are to serve the Lord in fellowship with other believers. We need to “stir one another up to love and good works” (Hebrews 10:25).
Great Preaching. Shepherds Conference (SC) allows my soul to be stuffed with great preaching. In ministry the pastor does most of the preaching. At SC we are to hear from pastors (young and old), gorging our souls on a veritable feast of both passionate and accurate exposition. The preaching we hear is a powerful reminder how the soul can be transformed by the Word of God (Ps 19:7).
Great Care. Pastors and elders are in a mode of almost constant service. Shepherds Conference is unique because of how the love of God is shown to those who attend. The volunteers are not hired from an outside company. They are members of Grace Community Church who have given up their time to come serve pastors. Some of them use their vacation time to help with the conference. It is not done out obligation, but out of a sincere desire to show the love of God to
Pastors from around the world.
You might see a weary pastor receive urgent prayer from a barista at the coffee shop. You might witness a district court judge shine a pastor’s shoes while asking about his church. You might be impressed with the smiles on the pastors’ faces as they go to the Shepherd Shoppe and spend the complimentary gift card they were given on gifts specifically chosen for pastors.
Great Books. In ministry one is constantly reading. Our books are our tools; our book-bag our toolbox. At SC each registered attendant receives 15-20 books free and book vendors are on-hand to supply you with even more books at discounted prices. There is a huge tent set up in the parking lot and it seems like every English-language Christian book publisher is present with classics and modern books alike.
Pastor, if you are serious about growing in your faith and serving your church better, Shepherds Conference is for you. There are scholarships available if it is cost-prohibitive. It is simply one of the best kept secrets in California! As I tell my own father, “You have never seen what a lighthouse of love a church can become until you have experienced the grace-filled people at Grace Community Church.” But don’t take my word for it. Come and see for yourself.