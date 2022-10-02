Here in the United States, we live in a very fast-paced environment. I am no exception to this. I use my microwave every day, as well as my air fryer and my Insta-pot.
These appliances make life easier when I’m running late or when time is short and I’m trying to make a somewhat nutritious meal for my family. Apparently, my son shouldn’t have chicken nuggets every day. Whatever.
Every now, and then, especially in the cooler seasons, I like to whip out the old crockpot and make a stew or chili beans. I tell you; crockpot meals are amazing. No disrespect to the Insta-pot, but there’s something about meat and spices simmering over hours that gives you something that you can’t get fast and quick. I find that good things take time. I don’t mind waiting several hours for a crockpot meal because I know it’s going to be worth the wait.
There’s always a season of waiting. Waiting for the next paycheck. Waiting for the next season. Waiting for the callback for that job. Waiting for the text from that person you like. Waiting to see if any unexpected check comes in the mail that will solve all of your money problems. That can happen, right?
In spite of all this, there is something that happens in the waiting season of life. For the Christ follower, this is where we continue to pray for the things that are on our hearts, and we continue to read God’s word, because we need to remind ourselves who He is, His character, and His promises for us. I’ll admit that I sometimes don’t like the waiting. Sometimes I think I’m ready for the next thing, I’ve studied for the next thing, or God has prepared me enough for the next thing, but I often find that I am still waiting.
Recently, I was reminded of Apostle Paul’s conversion in the book of Acts. Paul, who was then named Saul, was a young man who persecuted the early church. He would take pride in arresting Christians and taking them to prison. But, while on the road to Damascus, he was blinded by a light, and Jesus himself spoke to Saul. The men traveling with Saul also heard the voice, so it wasn’t just in his head. Saul was blinded for three days. Long story short, he receives his sight after Ananias prayed for him (read Acts 9).
If anybody was ready to talk about the power of God, and the power of Jesus, and the legitimacy of His supreme divinity, it was Saul. He witnessed, firsthand, the majesty of the very man he was persecuting. He witnessed the defender of the very church he was persecuting. So, what does Saul do next? Historically speaking, Saul travels to Arabia, and he remains there for three years (Galatians 1:17-18).
Three years is a long time, but I believe this process of waiting and embracing the season was crucial to his ministry. Some speculate that this time was taken by Saul in order to break down his beliefs, question the knowledge he was raised with, and put everything into perspective now that he knew Jesus as the Messiah. This crucial time allowed Saul to question himself, read the scriptures, and get to know the son of God, Jesus Christ. This waiting was what helped him become the powerhouse that he was for the gospel of Jesus Christ.
If you have been praying for something to happen, and you are waiting right now, continue to pray. If you have been praying for somebody to be healed, and you haven’t seen it yet, continue to pray. In this season, it’s important to continue to be in the Word of God, to remind yourself who your God is, and to be in prayer. This a time to build your faith, to witness to those around you, and to be an anchor for the rough seas that affect all of us.
When you go to somebody’s house, do you only knock once, and if they don’t immediately open the door, do you assume no one’s home and walk away? Of course not. You knock several times, you wait a couple of seconds, you give them time to reach the door, and after a moment or two, you knock on the door again a couple of times. We really should approach prayer the same way. Praying just once isn’t always the answer.
So, if you were waiting right now, pray while you wait. Read while you wait. Praise while you wait. Because you’re not going to be waiting long. God’s is rarely early, but He’s never late.
Mauricio Paredes is Junior High Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at manny@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528.