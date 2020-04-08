Flying Flags RV Resort, Sideways Inn team up to host 'physically-distant' Easter egg hunt this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In collaboration with the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn are organizing a “physically-distant” Easter egg hunt in Buellton this weekend, offering locals a chance to participate in seeking out the brightly colored roe for a chance to win a grand prize.

"We are sensitive to the social distancing and will ask the community to practice distancing as they make their way around town as well," said General Manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas. "We recognize and honor the importance of physical distancing to keep our community healthy, so all participants are encouraged to follow current CDC and Health Department guidelines regarding physical distancing and public health precautions."

Buellton businesses are invited to participate in "hiding eggs" by visibly displaying them in their storefront windows for locals to "find."