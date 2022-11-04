Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: My street isn't really well-lit, and in the dark, it's often hard for people to see the house numbers. To make it easier for people to find me, I use green light bulbs in the porch light so I can tell them to go to the house with the green (or sometimes blue) light. Believe me, it's saved a lot of people from getting lost. -- Ellen W., Watertown, South Dakota

Ellen, that is a very clever idea, especially with so many people having holiday parties during this time of year. It can save a lot of people from ending up at the wrong address -- and wondering who all those other people are! -- Heloise

