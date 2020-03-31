Hints from Heloise: Spaghetti sauce

Add garlic, parsley, bay leaf, salt, black pepper and red pepper. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add wine, cover and steam for a few more minutes.

Add tomatoes or tomato sauce, paste and water. Bring to a boil and add the chopped carrot. Cover and cook over very low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. Remove the bay leaf before serving over your favorite cooked pasta.

I've put together a collection of recipes for main dishes -- including this one and Peking Roast, Chinese Beets and Spicy Swedish Meatballs -- in a pamphlet that you can have by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $3 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, PO Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. This spaghetti sauce recipe, as with most sauce recipes, seems to be even more delicious the next day, so enjoy! -- Heloise

REMOVE FAT

Dear Heloise: Fat seems to collect at the top of my soups, and I have trouble getting it off. Is there an easier way other than trying to sop it up with paper towels? -- Rita in Georgia