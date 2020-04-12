John David Finley: 'Stay at home' pairing for troublesome times

The meal kit and meal delivery revolution is in full swing, but what are the best food delivery service options out there for those sticking to a diet, or simply keeping a closer eye on what they eat? And now that sheltering in place and social distancing are part of the new reality, any means of getting food into your house without having to go retrieve it yourself is worth the cost. And the more we learn about how much our daily diet affects overall health, there is a simultaneous demand for those smart mealtime services and solutions to offer options for healthy eating — whatever that may mean to us.