Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Despite the drought of customers, great savings abound

As always in a storm there is a silver lining, the incredible deals wineries are offering for online sales. Most include shipping within the U.S., most offer discounts to everyone, which may be deeper (but not always) for their wine club members. Fortunately, I receive press releases and I stay informed of these sales through social media. I do it to share the news with my readers, who much like me, always appreciate a good deal when we find them.

In Santa Barbara County, at Bedford Winery in Los Alamos, winemaker Stephan Bedford is offering a spring wine sale with 30 percent off, and $10 GSO shipping on six to 12 bottles within California. He offers a chardonnay and chenin blancs well as many selections of reds including pinot noir, syrah, grenache, cabernet sauvignon, and more. Of course, you can also arrange for curbside pick up at the tasting room, but you must make an appointment. Visit Bedfordwinery .com to place orders and learn more.

At the Sanger Family of Wines tasting room in Solvang, this is one of the best deals I’ve discovered. If you buy a case, be it their Marianello 2013 Estelle Bianco or Converge 2013 red blend, or you can mix or match the two, if you buy one case you get a second case for only $1.00 more. That means a great deal of only $241.00 for two cases. That price includes shipping or set a date for you to pick them up. Simply visit www. Sangerwines .com.