Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Honoring the great chef, Julia Child

I must say, this touched my heart as I have had three very fortunate opportunities to meet Julia Child. I call her a grand dame, but she nothing close to the ego of some celebrity chefs I’ve met in my 40-year history in the food and wine industry. Not only was Julia kind, but quite interested in supporting anyone with a passion for the culinary arts. The first time we crossed paths was at a cooking demo in San Francisco Macy’s at Union Square. I snaked my way in among the large crowd to see her up close, eager for an opportunity to speak to her. When she finished speaking and asked for questions, she couldn’t miss my swing my frantic wave to catch her attention. I had just finished my culinary education at San Francisco’s California Culinary Academy. She callout to me and I asked, what advice do you have for an aspiring chef like me. She kindly replied: “Don’t just learn from cooking recipes. Dine out in fine restaurants to learn how the classic dishes should taste.”