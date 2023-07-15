DSC00351.jpeg
Ken Paden shows his basement of preserved foods in 2010. 
 
 Contributed

While planting my summer garden, I thought of the abundance of food I would receive from the land, optimistic that this year would be better than the last few. The weather was milder than in previous years, and I could put more veggies in the ground. There was still a begging question: "What will I do with my harvest?"

My father is from back east. When he was growing up, his father had a green thumb; with that came an abundant yield. The family would gather and preserve that food from 'season to season,' preparing and processing their produce in such a way to be stored and shelf stable for up to a whole year. Unfortunately, most of my family members have passed, and that tradition was not in my wheelhouse.

Here in Central California, our produce is prolific. Sadly, I had never thought preserving food was necessary. Boy, was I incorrect! Quickly, I learned that I was already preserving food for a few days or so, by storing it in the refrigerator and freezer. I’d forgotten that there are many ways to preserve longer than a few days, and my mind traveled back east, to when my family members would “put up” foods to prepare for possible winter snowstorms. When snowed in, leaving the house was not an option for days or even a few weeks or months, so having nutritious food on hand was essential.

Mary-Catherine Paden is a member of the UCCE Master Food Preservers of Tulare County. You can find more online  at https://ucanr.edu/sites/TC_Master_Food_Preservers/

