Food Bank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County

When COVID-19 safety measures took affect, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County initiated the SAFE (Safe Access to Food For Everyone) Food Net and SAFE Home Delivery program for seniors. Seniors can dial 211 for home delivery. For more information, visit foodbanksbc.org

A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites is provided.

Buellton

Buellton Senior Center, 164 W Hwy 246 (behind post office); Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Walk in and deliveries for seniors available by calling 805-688-4571

Guadalupe

Guadalupe Senior Center, 4545 10th Street; Thursdays, 1-3 p.m.; Walk-in

Little House/Family Service Center, 4981 11th Street; Last Thursday of month at 12 p.m.

Beatitude House, 267 Campodonico Avenue; Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Ranch Acres, 1050 Escalante Drive; 4th Tuesday at 3 p.m.; Walk-in

Lompoc

United Boys & Girls Clubs, 1025 W. Ocean Avenue; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1-3 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

FSA Dorothy Jackson Resource Center, 646 N.H Street; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Walk-in

Village Chapel, 3915 Constellation Road; Last Friday of month at 3 p.m.; Drive-thru and Walk-In

Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Avenue; Last Saturday of month at 8:30 a.m.; Drive-thru

Catholic Charities, 352 N. 2nd Street; Monday - Friday from 10-11:45 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. (Pre-bagged food is put in cart and pushed out to their car. Basket is disinfected.)

Santa Rita Village, 926 W. Apricot Avenue; 4th Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Walk in

Los Alamos

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell Street; Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Walk-In only

Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell Street; 2nd Wednesday at 3 p.m. (Produce Only)

People Helping People (S), 260 Gonzales Drive; Every other Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

New Cuyama

Cuyama Family Resource Center (S), 4689 Highway 166; 3rd Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Nipomo

Nipomo Food Basket, 197 W. Teft; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

St. Patrick’s Church, 501 Fair Oaks; Tuesday - Thursday, 4-5 p.m.; Drive-thru

Santa Maria

Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Road; Fridays from 2-4 p.m.; Drive-Thru

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, 901 N. Railroad Avenue; Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive; Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Elks Lodge, 1309 No. Bradley; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Drive-thru

Catholic Charities, 607 W. Main Street; Tuesday and Thursday, 12-2 p.m.; Walk-In

Oasis Orcutt Senior Center, 420 Soares Avenue; 3rd Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11: a.m.

St. John Neumann Church, 966 W. Orchard Street; 2nd Wednesday from 9-10 a.m.

Coast Valley Worship Center, 2548 S. Broadway; Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Angel Food/Pacific Christian, 1217D S. Blosser Road; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Drive-thru

Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook Avenue; Monday thru Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln Street; Thursdays from 8:30-10 a.m.; Walk-In and Drive thru

Victory Harvest Church of God, 619 N. Railroad Avenue; 3rd Monday from 8-10 a.m.; Walk in & Drive-thru

Calvary Chapel, 2620 Santa Maria Way; 3rd Saturday, 9-10 a.m.; Drive thru only

Evans Park, 200 W. Williams; 3rd Friday from 3 p.m.; Walk in & Drive thru

Rancho Hermosa, 235 E. Inger; 1st Friday at 3 p.m. Walk in

Solvang / Santa Ynez

People Helping People, Old Mission Santa Inés; Every other Thursday from 12-1 p.m.; Every Tuesday from 12-2 p.m. (All PHP distributions at this location)

Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road; Tuesday, 4-6 p.m.; Drive-Thru and Walk-In

Golden Inn Village Family, 890 Refugio Road; 4th Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Walk in

