For Lester Hayes, music became his life

In 1921, when silent movies were the rage and Harry Dorsey needed an organist at his Gaiety Theatre on East Main Street, he contacted Frank Hayes, a noted organist at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, and offered him the job.
When the Hayes family stepped off the trolley from Guadalupe, the 12-year-old Lester was impressed by a group of musicians, led by Herb Swanson, playing in front of the Bradley Hotel at East Main and Broadway.
The three Hayes children were enrolled in local schools, and their father continued playing the organ at the Gaiety.
When the motion picture, “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, was released in 1927, its overwhelming success was a signal to the motion picture industry that “talkies” were here to stay. When they finally closed the book on the history of silent pictures, theater organists, such as Frank Hayes, were out of a job.
Hayes went to Sacramento to take a test that would enable him to teach music in the public schools. Although music had long been taught in the schools back East, his attempts at convincing the school district in Santa Maria that music was essential to the students’ growth weren't easy.
Frank Hayes, who is credited as the man who first introduced music to the local elementary schools, successfully brought Santa Maria’s school music programs on an even par with those in the Eastern states.
Lester Hayes' professional music career began at the age of 16, when he joined a band sponsored jointly by the American Legion and the city of Santa Maria. Phil Broshe, a local insurance salesman, played both the trumpet and served as the band’s leader. Lester, who played the clarinet, later served as one of the band’s leaders for eight years.
After Lester graduated from San Jose State in 1934, he had a problem trying to keep the band together as there just weren’t enough old-timers around anymore. Although he used high school music students to fill in when necessary, his problems increased when the older members and the students couldn’t seem to get along.
For many years the American Legion/City Band was the only band that marched in the local parades. The band members would lead the parade to the end of the parade route and then jump aboard a waiting truck to be driven back to the starting line where they would begin marching the parade route once again.
Hayes, who was a charter member of the Santa Maria Symphony Orchestra, played with the Hancock Ensemble while attending Santa Maria Junior College. In 1926, he was among the many talented musicians who played with the first public appearance of the Community Orchestra, formed at the suggestion of Capt. Allan Hancock, and directed by William Edson Strobridge, a renowned musician from the Los Angeles area.
The first youth band made up of junior high school students was formed by Frank Hayes and sponsored by the Elks Lodge. The members wore white uniforms supplied by the Elks. By the time Lester Hayes became the band’s leader, the uniforms’ colors had changed from all white to blue and white.
After Frank Hayes had served as director of instrumental music in the Santa Maria Elementary School District for 10 years, Lester took over and continued in this position until he retired, 40 years later. After his retirement, both the Elks Band and the American Legion band dissolved.
The respect and admiration for Lester Hayes, Santa Maria’s “Mr. Band,” knew no bounds. Some of his former music students went on to greater glory in the field of music with one serving as the head of the music department at a university in Hawaii. Truman Fisher became the head of the music department at Cal State, Irvine, while Joe Fuller played with the Dukes of Dixieland.
Throughout his life, Lester Hayes was involved in every aspect of music in the Santa Maria Valley. In addition to his being a charter member of the Santa Maria Symphony Orchestra and a founding member and director of the Harmony Club, he taught and directed instrumental music in Guadalupe, Orcutt and Sisquoc. He spent two years teaching orchestral music at his alma mater, Santa Maria High School. Always interested in young people, Hayes was instrumental in the founding of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Unknown to many people, though, is that Lester's ambition in life didn’t include music.
“I didn’t want to be a musician, I wanted to be involved in athletics,” he had said. But when he had to make a decision, instead of pursuing his preferable career in sports he continued teaching music in schools and doing the musical work for which he was most famous.
After his retirement in 1971, Lester took up woodcarving, a hobby in which he became so proficient that he soon began winning awards as being tops in his field.
In July 1999, he was awarded a Meritorious Community Service Award by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission for his many contributions and efforts on behalf of the youth of the city.
On Sept. 13, 1999, Lester Hayes died and was buried in the Dudley-Hoffman Columbarium. His wife, Elsie, who died in 2002, was buried alongside him.