Lompoc's annual Fourth of July fireworks show is set to blast off at Ryon Memorial Park next month and will feature family-oriented activities, live musical performances and food for purchase.

The 2020 Independence Day fireworks show was canceled at the urging of the city's top public safety officials due in light of the pandemic.

Presale tickets will go on sale starting June 23 at Anderson Recreation Center until 5 p.m. July 2. Cost for admission is $3 for youths age 12 and younger and $5 for adults.

Presale tickets also will be sold at the Movies in the Park event to be held at Ryon Park on July 3, according to a Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department spokesperson.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the gate and will cost $6 for youths age 12 and younger and $8 for adults.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and attendees are invited to bring blankets for warmth during the evening event, the spokesperson said.

Anderson Recreation Center is located at 125 W. Walnut Ave. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation or contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department at 805-875-8100 during regular business hours.

