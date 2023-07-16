The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. 

The first lecture of the series was held this past Wednesday and featured Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, speaking about “Lifestyle Medicine."

Lifestyle medicine focuses on healthy nutrition, exercise/activity, quality sleep, stress management, having purpose and connection, as well as minimizing harmful substances.

