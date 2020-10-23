Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Call in favors, and put everything in place. Preparation will give you the confidence you require to take advantage of the changes heading your way. Knowledge and experience will play major roles in the way your life unfolds. Personal growth is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work on self-improvement and let others fend for themselves. Avoid demanding situations and arguments. Take precautions to maintain a healthy immune system.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Travel down the information highway. Gather facts, take care of unfinished business and plan for the future. Stop procrastinating. An unexpected visit will be eye-opening.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be wary of anyone asking too many questions about your past. Being a little mysterious will play out in your favor when you face competition. Physical fitness will help you maintain good health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Deal with friends, relatives and colleagues carefully. Don't let your emotions lead to poor decisions. A change may be overdue, but that doesn't mean you should make it now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Mull over your thoughts and feelings, but don't be too quick to share your plans. A change someone makes will be revealing. Spend time clearing up mental, physical and emotional clutter.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You may think you know what's best for you, but before you take a risk, consider the repercussions. Overdoing it will result in setbacks. Play it safe.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let the past infiltrate the present. A meaningful relationship will abruptly change if you say something insensitive. Concentrate on something that will benefit you as well as others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An emotional incident could interfere with your productivity. Say less and do more. How you handle your friends, colleagues and loved ones will determine how much respect you receive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of what you have worked so hard to achieve. Offering your services to a cause will be enlightening. Refuse to let criticism daunt you. Stand up for your beliefs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your heart is in the right place, but if you are too generous, someone is likely to take advantage of you. An important relationship needs some tender, loving care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Physical activities and hard work will help you stay out of trouble. Avoid arguments by keeping your opinions to yourself. Stay focused and take care of business.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take your ideas to the next level. Discuss your plans with someone who can help you reach your objective. Sharing a hobby with a loved one will improve the relationship.
