You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Use your intelligence and common sense when dealing with persuasive individuals. You have plenty to gain this year if you are smart, articulate and dare to follow your heart. Make this a year to remember, and be proud of your achievements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Home improvements will turn out well and set the stage for family fun. Turn uncertainty into confidence, and make decisions that will bring you the joy and happiness you deserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional incident will surface if you are insensitive. Listen to what's being said, and be mindful of the way others feel. A change you make will change the way you are treated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can improve your position, status and reputation if you take charge and go after your goals. Set up interviews, offer proposals and use your persuasive charm to capture attention.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid persuasive situations and people. Look out for your interests, and be secretive regarding your plans. Someone will offer unreliable information that will cause uncertainty and confusion. Protect your money, possessions and passwords.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop when there is so much you can do to make things better. Figure out the best way to use your skills, knowledge and wherewithal to help you bring about the changes that will make you happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may have a plan in place, but uncertainty will set in if emotional issues prevail. Take care of unfinished business before you move forward. Discuss options and be clear about where you stand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a better chance of getting your way if you are honest about your feelings and plans. Handle partnerships with care, and offer a straightforward approach to finding solutions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business and less time letting what's going on around you get you down. Focus on personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and easing stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the initiative to get things done. Speak up and be heard. A leadership role can be yours. Be creative and respond to opposition with solutions, not with anger.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be mindful of those you live with, but don't let them get away with something that isn't right. Handle matters diplomatically. A positive change to a meaningful relationship will unfold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather facts that will help you make an informed decision. Check with experts, friends, family and peers, and consider what will serve you best. Welcome a partnership with a like-minded soul.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for a way to get things done without interference. A unique plan will strike an emotional chord with you and encourage you to do things differently. Verify information before you begin something.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donald Wallace Pommerville
Obituaries

Donald Wallace Pommerville

Donald Wallace Pommerville passed away in Lompoc, CA. On November 9, 2020 at the age of 84 with his family by his side. Donald is predeceased …

Death-notices

Yolanda C. McCormack

Yolanda C. McCormack of Lompoc died Friday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 73. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Satrbucklind.com

Death-notices

Mario E. Velasquez

Mario E. Velasquez of Lompoc died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 62. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Richard David Newcomb

Richard David Newcomb passed away quietly on October 29, 2020, one year and one month after his 81st birthday. The son of Robert David Newcomb…

Death-notices

Margaret A. Clevenger

Margaret A. Clevenger, 94, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Death-notices

Sean L. O'Hara

Sean L. O'Hara of Lompoc died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 53. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

+3
Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara Bowl struggles, then soars
Julia Mchugh

Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara Bowl struggles, then soars

  • Updated

The nonprofit, self-sustaining Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has achieved recent successes due to its inspired vision and community generosity. Little could the facility’s founders conceive of the diversity of the concert offerings now held here, or of the impeccable and harmonious (pun intended) improvements. Entering its 85th year in 2021, the Santa Barbara Bowl is poised to soar into the next century.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News