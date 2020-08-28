You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
You are sitting in a unique position. You have the means to get what you want, but if you let the little things get to you, you'll find it challenging to reach your destination. Concentrate on what's important. Make self-improvement and expanding your interests your priorities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Shoot for the stars. Take on a new project or take care of unfinished business. Today is about progress, closing deals and being responsible for your happiness. Join in with gusto.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Face facts. If something isn't right, recognize the problem and do something about it. The longer you let someone push you around, the harder it will be to break away and do your own thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Serious talks will resolve problems. Learn from experience and take care of business before someone beats you at your own game. You have plenty to gain if you do things your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Envision what needs to be done and get started. Enlist people who can contribute valuable information. Someone close to you may give you false hope; be realistic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Reconnecting with someone who has inspired you will be enlightening. An open conversation will lead to a dynamic partnership. A romantic celebration is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel you have to abide by someone's rules or follow someone's lead. Aim to please yourself. Living a lie will not help you get ahead. Someone will reveal a secret.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the helm, run the ship and don't look back. Say what's on your mind to gain ground quickly. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one. A commitment will lead to a new beginning.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do your part to help get things done. Don't let anyone goad you into an argument. Take care of business and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Engage in moderate physical activity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the lowdown before you agree to something. Put your plans first and foremost. You are responsible for what you accomplish, so make it count. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make adjustments to your living space or arrangements. Don't put up with something or someone who brings you down or causes you grief. Keep your life simple, affordable and clutter-free.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's up to you how you use pent-up emotional energy. You can blame others for things you don't have or didn't do, or you can embrace what life has to offer and make your dreams a reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Being prepared will help you alleviate setbacks and interference. Someone from your past will vouch for you or recommend you for a job that is a perfect fit. Be strategic in all things.

