You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Tell it like it is. Don't mince words or sidestep issues you need to address. Let your creative imagination take charge, and be innovative as you move into unfamiliar territory. Keep your life simple and focused, and stay in control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to win, don't back down, be direct and head in the direction that will bring the biggest reward. Concentrate on getting ahead instead of wasting your time following someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Slow down and do things right the first time. A difficult conversation will reveal valuable information. Romance is on the rise and will enhance your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A friend or relative will disappoint you. Don't lend or borrow money or possessions. Get active and stay fit. A favor granted will help you resolve a debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A disagreement with someone who has a difference of opinion will lead to emotional stress. Keep the peace with a friend or relative. Be fair, flexible and levelheaded.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A problem will fester if you aren't open about your feelings. You may not like a recent change, but it will be beneficial in the end. Avoid joint ventures.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Send a message. Make changes that will allow you the freedom to do as you please. Follow through on your promises and keep your commitments. Romance is featured.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think before taking on something that isn't your responsibility. Frustration and anger will weigh you down. Focus on nurturing positive relationships and projects that will help you grow personally and professionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You don't have to stand alone. Discuss your objectives with a friend, relative or loved one to come up with a workable plan. Love is featured and romance is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Assess your life, immediate prospects and ultimate goals. It's essential to have a plan in place before you make a move. Take care of your health and emotional well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say what's on your mind, but do so with compassion, understanding and a willingness to compromise. Flexibility will buy you time to put what you want in place and encourage you to make decisions that are beneficial for all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Let your actions speak for you. Anger will stand between you and what you want to achieve. Focus on getting things done, taking care of responsibilities and following through with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Call in favors, show appreciation and make changes that will encourage better personal relationships. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, build confidence and give you the push you need to make a romantic move.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Gloria Willis, PhD

Gloria Willis, Phd, of Lompoc, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Horace "H.O." Reed

Many friends and family mourn for Horace "H.O." Reed who died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home. Born September 14, 1932, H.O. was the gr…

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie
Obituaries

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie

Francis H. “Mutt” Beattie, Jr. was an unassuming figure on the Lompoc scene throughout his lifetime, carrying on the family name and business.…

Death-notices

Butch Garcia

Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Death-notices

Patricia Louise Sims

Patricia Louise Sims, 95, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins
Obituaries

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins

Clarence “Rocky” L. Rollins, 86, passed away on September 9th, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late James A. Rolli…

Death-notices

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr.

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr., 42, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News