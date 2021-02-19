Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Strive for harmony and peace of mind. How you interact with others and do your best to solve problems will pave the way to a brighter future. Refuse to let petty differences stand between you and your happiness. Assess situations and prepare to make this a year to remember. Patience will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take your time. Listen carefully and consider the effect your words will have on others. Getting along with others will be essential when you are trying to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put more energy into getting ahead. Connect with people who owe you a favor or those who have something to offer that will help you reach your goal. A positive change is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be receptive to ideas presented to you. Something someone shares will set the foundation for a concept that can help provide insight into something you want to pursue. Follow your dreams!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do whatever it takes to live up to your promises. It's what you accomplish, not what you talk about, that will ultimately turn heads. Show passion in all that you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll find a way to get what you want. Taking a back seat to someone trying to outdo you is not acceptable. You have plenty to offer, and it's time to strut your stuff and make things happen.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your charm to get your way. A chance to show off will draw attention from someone who can give you the boost you need. Opportunity is within reach, but you must be willing to adapt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Settle into something that feels comfortable. It will ease stress and encourage you to follow a path that is more to your liking. Love and romance are on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Live in the moment, learn from experience and pour your energy into something you find fulfilling. Taking a stroll down memory lane will be a good reminder of what you don't want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You're ready to take on the world. Let negativity go. Allow a positive attitude, new ideas and the desire to make a difference lead the way. Your discipline and hard work will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Mixed emotions will get in the way of success. It will be easier to complete your responsibilities if you don't compartmentalize them. One step at a time is all it takes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- The past will be your best reference when you want to move forward or start something new. Don't rely on others when it's your insight that will point you in the right direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stay on course. Don't deviate from your plans or let anyone push you in a direction you don't want to go. Change begins with you; make decisions that will set you up for success.
