Study all aspects of your life before deciding what you want to pursue next. Go with the flow and stop trying to fight the impossible. Say goodbye to what and who are working against you. Declutter your life and put an organized plan together that will encourage the success you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Say yes to what makes you happy; it will help you get what you want. Say no to negativity and situations holding you back. Shake off the past and focus on how to resolve issues.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your time and money where they will bring the highest returns. Customizing your skills will prove cost-efficient and help you overcome any competition or challenge that comes your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make arrangements with a loved one to discuss your plans and put together a timetable that will ensure you spend more quality time together. Mix business with pleasure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep life simple, your plans doable and your dreams reachable. Focus on personal improvement, moderation and adjusting whatever isn't working for you. Let your actions speak for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Limit financial maneuvers. Don't follow what someone else is doing or get involved in something that will help someone other than yourself. Do your own thing. Caution is a must!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to evaluate what's happening around you. Show sympathy toward friends and family, but don't feel obligated to bail them out. Put your time, effort and cash into personal and financial growth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Confusion will set in if you try to follow in someone's footsteps. Consider your alternatives and eliminate anything that can lead to loss or an emotional standoff. Use your skills and words wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do things differently. Find a use for your skills, and create an atmosphere that puts your mind at ease. Focus on love, relationships and positive people. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend more time figuring out what's best for you. Devote less time to people trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go. Discipline and patience will pay off. Make your own opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let your emotions stand between you and the right decision. Look at every angle, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you eliminate conflict with a friend, relative or peer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for more significant opportunities to use your skills and knowledge to advance. Update your resume and qualifications to suit the current market. Pay attention to seniors and superiors.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions tucked away until you have sufficient information to make a wise decision. Spend more time making self-improvements and less time trying to change someone.