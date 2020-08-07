Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

What you contribute this year will turn heads and encourage others to follow suit. Don't let the changes others decide to make cause distraction. Personal gain, enlightenment and respect are heading your way. You'll see the good and the bad, making it easier to use discretion when necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- The attention you attract will invite criticism as well as praise. Be prepared to stand up for your beliefs and to follow through with your promises. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The threat of emotional interference is apparent. A mistake will hinder reaching your full potential. Clear your mind, and make practical decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Know what you want and what you are willing to give up. Don't try to change others or a plan that's already in motion. Change your attitude and do what's best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The changes someone wants you to make will be for his or her benefit, not yours. Rethink your strategy, and consider what makes you happy before you commit to someone's plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Know when to say no, and you'll have more time to follow your dream. You can wheel and deal, finalize an agreement or do anything else you fancy as long as you thwart interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional situation will put you in a precarious position with someone you deal with daily. Concentrate on getting concrete results. Reuse and recycle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Plan something special, celebrate with someone you love or pamper yourself. Don't let anyone coerce you into something you don't want to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone's response to your work or attitude will make you consider heading in a different direction. Wait until you have all the facts. A premature move will be costly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't take a risk when dealing with affairs of the heart. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. You'll gain stability by doing what's right and best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop second-guessing and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction. Positive thoughts will help you deter those trying to lead you astray.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and say no to anyone who is tempting you with anything that will interfere with your progress. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Push your ideas and plans through. Be innovative, persistent and ready to challenge anyone who stands between you and what you want. Opportunity is within reach.
