Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stick to your plans. Taking unnecessary risks will set you back. Stay focused on what you can accomplish and how best to use your skills, attributes and intellect to get ahead. Keep temptation at bay. Your personal life will improve if you are attentive and live up to your promises.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make your point clear when dealing with a friend or relative, but don't let your temper escalate. How well you deal with controversy will be crucial. A romantic gesture will enhance your love life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Focus on change. The effort you put in to improve your lifestyle, financial situation and professional circumstances will help you achieve your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be secretive about the changes you want to make. Get involved in conversations or projects that will enlighten you about something you want to pursue. Romance will brighten your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't take anything or anyone for granted. If you want to get things done, work alone. Expect to be contradicted if you get into a debate; be amicable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expect a mix-up due to misinterpretation. You'll have to be articulate to ensure you get your point across and your requests handled adequately. Leave nothing to chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take your time, look at every angle and make changes based on what's best for you. How you go about your responsibilities will tie into an opportunity that comes your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be sure that the changes you want to make are financially sound. Don't jeopardize your position or reputation to impress someone. Opportunities exist, but picking the right one will be crucial.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have plenty of innovative ideas. Develop a partnership that will make it easier for you to reach your goal. Do some research in order to find out what's trending.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Overspending will be tempting. Crunch the numbers before you decide to take on debt. Look for a way to get what you want for less, and you will avoid an argument.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be faced with opposition, discord and uncertainty if you have neglected to take care of personal matters. Stop procrastinating; start taking care of unfinished business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let someone get in your way or mislead you. Focus on your goal, and surround yourself with like-minded people. An opportunity to make money doing something you enjoy will come your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put time and effort into home, family and positive adjustments that will bring you closer to your loved ones. Fixing up your surroundings and adding to your comfort and convenience are favored.

