Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Recognize your accomplishments, and you'll realize you already have what you need to enjoy life. Settle in, spend more time with the people you love and focus on your health and emotional well-being. Make personal growth, enlightenment and romance your priorities, instead of chasing something you don't need.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Let your conscience be your guide. Do something that will have an impact. Making someone smile will be rewarding and will push you in a new direction. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make changes instead of letting situations fester. A great idea will lead to offers and suggestions that will help you move forward. Speak your mind and follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Let experience be your teacher. Expand your interests instead of procrastinating. Deal with matters intelligently. Let go of the past and embrace the future. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Prepare for the changes you want to make. Be innovative and incorporate new technology into your plans. Don't trust anyone else to be as thorough as you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Anger is a waste of time, and being evasive will cause problems. Honesty and integrity will bring what's troubling you to the surface and push you to improve your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take control and bring about positive change. Address a problem and listen to what others have to contribute. If you work in unison with others, excellent opportunities will develop.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A passionate approach will make a difference. Let experience guide you, and you will find new ways to excel. Celebrate your achievements with a loved one. Personal growth and enlightenment are featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Honesty matters. Don't avoid issues that need addressing. A professional change will turn out to be beneficial. Protect your home, family and health. Use intelligence to make the best choices.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Being consistent, delivering what you promised and doing more and talking less will help you gain momentum and deter unwanted interference. Take time to relax at the end of the day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Getting along with the people you live or work with will win you the support you need to reach your goal. Don't waste time on conditional offers; focus on what's tangible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Joint ventures will not be in your best interest. Verify any information that comes your way to avoid making a mistake. Curtail excessive behavior or overspending. Depend on trusted resources, not outsiders.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Offer answers, solutions and positive alternatives. Your approach will determine how much you get in return. Know your boundaries, and you'll reach your goal. Take care of unfinished business before starting something new.
