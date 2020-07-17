Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Listen to experts, but don't lose sight of your objective. Branch out and take a step in a direction that can alter the way you do things. Step up your game, get with the times and use your imagination to stretch your boundaries and try something new.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Deal with institutions and tidy up loose ends. Don't trust anyone to tend to your personal business. It's up to you to seize opportunities and make decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be patient with those who are less informed. Take care of important matters. Organize and prepare properly to make an impression and get ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let emotional issues interfere with your plans. Separate personal and professional matters and focus on one thing at a time. A change you implement will prompt a new opportunity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll face a challenge today. Don't shy away, take control, do your own thing and refuse to let anyone bully you into something that doesn't appeal to you. Love is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of the needs of friends and relatives. Look over investments carefully and do what makes you feel comfortable. Don't spend money unnecessarily. Put your creative imagination to good use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do whatever it takes to ensure you don't give someone the wrong impression. Send a clear message and leave nothing to chance, and you will get respect and honesty in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A disagreement will set you back. Stay calm, look for solutions and be willing to make a change. Give others the freedom you want and go about your business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a break, sit back, relax and pamper yourself. Clear a space that will accommodate something that you enjoy doing. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't make gestures that don't reflect your true feelings. Sending someone the wrong message will put you in a vulnerable position. Be straight and tell it like it is.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your opinions to yourself until you have all the facts. Getting into a scuffle unprepared will set you back. Look for clues that will help you do what's right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Give only what's fair. If someone pushes you to dig deeper into your pockets, be prepared to walk away. You may thrive on change, but you also need to be in control.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional matters will escalate if honesty doesn't prevail. Choose your words carefully to avoid being reminded of past mistakes. Don't let ego come between you and what's right.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rachel Arreola
Obituaries

Rachel Arreola

Rachel Arreola, 84 of Lompoc California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Lomp…

Obituaries

John Wallenburg

John known by his friends as Scott or Wally passed living close to the ocean a place that he loved. Scott grew up in Lompoc and graduated from…

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and my boyfriend is 40. He is always at my house, but I can never go to his to sit around and relax. When I get upset about it and want to talk to him about it, he tells me that's not the case at all. I'm welcome anytime. But when I suggest it, I am always turned down. I'm trying hard to be optimistic, but I have so many negative thoughts about this. What should I do? -- KEPT OUT IN ALABAMA

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s. I live and work in a beach town and visit the ocean often on my time off. I have a large tattoo on my side, and while it's tasteful and well done, it depicts nudity (an angel). It's always covered by a shirt and never exposed at work.-- TATTED IN FLORIDA

Obituaries

Karen Marie Larson

Karen Marie Larson, 60, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the diretion of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, …

Obituaries

Julia Ruby Ramos

  • Updated

Julia Ruby Ramos, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Dear Abby: Friend lets woman take the fall for her divorce
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Friend lets woman take the fall for her divorce

DEAR ABBY: "Darlene" and I have been friends for 40 years. She moved to Arizona with me in the '80s from Michigan. Her boyfriend drove out and convinced her to return to Michigan and get married, which she did, but she's always hated Michigan. She raised two girls. I was always called "Aunt" and was considered close.

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire

DEAR ABBY: I went through an ugly divorce. My second wife, "Marci," is a liar, a cheat and a thief. She claims she's religious, but she gambles. She opens bank accounts that I'm not aware of. She tries to justify what she has done, but she calls constantly if I leave the house. She claims she's jealous. I think it's more of a control issue, and I leave for peace of mind.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News