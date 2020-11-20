You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Be methodical when making plans this year. What you discover will whet your appetite for adventure, but remember to stick to a budget. Exploring new possibilities will be enlightening and will help you choose a path that has limitless potential. Leave the past behind you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you share your opinions or plans, it will affect the way someone feels about you. Give others the same respect and freedom you want in return. A unique lifestyle change looks inviting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- If you don't like something, make a change. Stop letting others put demands on you and start focusing on your needs and wants. Love and romance are in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful how you handle emotional matters. Go about your business and take care of your responsibilities. An unusual offer can change your direction. Take better care of your health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on what you have to do to remain current. Don't let important documents or contracts lapse. Stay on top of your responsibilities, and don't take on more than you can handle.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share information regarding your finances, health or intentions. Listen more and reveal less, and you'll have the upper hand when it comes to competitive situations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Expect inconsistency from others. An energetic, positive approach will help you outmaneuver any competition you encounter. Get the facts and avoid uncertainty.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done quickly. Face sensitive issues head-on and get on with your day. A change will lead to greater freedom and peace of mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of your responsibilities without making a fuss. A romantic gesture will cause confusion or uncertainty. Verify the information that people are giving you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Talk personal matters through before you make a move. Having the approval of a loved one will affect how you move forward. Shared finances could be a problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go on a journey that will lead to information, new possibilities and choices. Don't feel obligated to follow in someone's footsteps. Do your own thing, while letting others do theirs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set the stage for success. The adjustments you make will teach you that you can do anything you set out to achieve. Pay attention to detail and work hard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An emotional plea will help you uncover a sensitive issue. Be wise to manipulative tactics used to make you feel guilty. It's time to make clear what you can and cannot do.

