Play it safe, focus on details and what's important to you, and leave nothing to chance this year. You'll get the results you want -- and more. Verify information, and say no to temptation. Everything will turn in your favor. Don't be afraid to go for the brass ring!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. Someone will use information you share against you. Keep personal matters to yourself, and focus on taking care of your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Too much time to think or worry will lead to an emotional outburst. If you focus on what you want to accomplish, you will develop a plan that will help you improve your workspace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Talk to someone you enjoy collaborating with to find solid solutions and improvements. A serious talk with a loved one will lead to personal stability and a better future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. Refrain from getting into a debate with someone who will never see things your way. Concentrate on making changes that will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Someone will offer you suggestions to help you get ahead. An online course or networking opportunity will lead to opportunity. Make plans with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Touch base with someone you find inspiring. Exchange thoughts and feelings, and it will help you put things in perspective. Don't jeopardize a friendship, regardless of the circumstances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Promise only what's possible. If you assert something, be prepared to back your claims. Discipline will pay off when it comes to your health and relationships. Stick to the truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything in its place and finish what you start. Don't leave anything to chance or allow anyone to take advantage of you. Anger is a waste of time, and regret will lead to stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop worrying about what others are doing. Don't feel pressured to tag along or follow someone's lead. Concentrate on your happiness and doing the things you enjoy most.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let someone annoy you. Spend time getting back to the basics and activities you enjoy doing most. A creative outlet will inspire you to brighten your everyday routine.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Follow a path that interests you, and you will find it easier to reach your goal. Discipline and hard work will get you where you want to go. Focus on the big picture.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take on as much as possible, and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Put your energy where it counts and leave nothing to chance. Be honest, and demand the same from others.