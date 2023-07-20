The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

Members of the public are invited.

The book sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0