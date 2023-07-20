The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
Members of the public are invited.
The book sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
For the first time in over 20 years, the going book rate this year is $1 per inch. All other items will be regularly priced, and a Saturday "bag day" will be held.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The group is collecting annual dues at the door. Members can bring payment to the special preview event.
For more information about after-sale items or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Dunn.
No donations will be accepted the week of the book sale, from July 17-22.
For more information, visit the Friends of the Lompoc Library Facebook page @helpingthelompoclibrary
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213