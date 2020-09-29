You have permission to edit this article.
Friends of the Lompoc Library taking board member nominations through Oct. 21

The Friends of the Lompoc Library is taking nominations for vice president and treasurer positions through Oct. 21.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, board nominations will not be taken in person but can be emailed to Teresa Jansen at lomfriends@blackgold.org.

Voting will take place via email on Oct. 28.

Current Vice President Leslie Sevier and Treasurer Bob Vossler have agreed to run for another term, according to Publicity Chair Donna Dimock.

Regular meetings, including the annual October membership meeting, have been paused at this time.

The October library book sale was canceled this year, however, bags of books, CDs and other material can be purchased by appointment by emailing System@helpingthelompoclibrary.

Book donations are not being accepted until the library is fully open.

For updates, visit Friends Of The Lompoc Library System on Facebook.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

