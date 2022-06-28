R&B funk band Tower of Power will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 8 at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom.
Tower of Power, known for their first album “East Bay Grease” in 1970 and their most recent “Step Up” in 2020, have released a total of 22 studio albums, six live albums and six compilation albums since the 1970s.
The 10-member band, formed in Oakland in 1968, has put out several hit songs over the years, eight of which have been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “So Very Hard to Go,” “You’re Still a Young Man,” “What is Hip?” and “Don’t Change Horses.”
The band has featured a variety of instruments over the decades, including saxophone, drums, keyboard, trumpet, trombone and bass guitar.
More notably, the band’s horn section has lent their musical talents to many other artists’ recordings as well, including Otis Redding, Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Elton John and Stevie Nicks.
Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69, and are available online at www.chumashcasino.com
The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue and is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.