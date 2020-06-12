Getting books in hands: Local libraries begin in-person services while awaiting reopen date

Solvang Library Supervisor Carey McKinnon described the program as more of a walk-up window or sidewalk program, whereby patrons ahead of time can place holds on any items stocked at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries, and pick them up by appointment once contacted by staff.

Buellton, Solvang libraries now offering 1-on-1 virtual tech tutoring In addition to digital household devices like laptops, tablets, cell phones, smart TVs, patrons can also request assistance with accessing the library's downloadable free virtual options, e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.

"The staff in all three libraries have been communicating online and coming up with ideas," McKinnon said, referring to the creative pivot the library system has undergone. "It's actually been really fun because when we had our normal service here at the branch we did not interact with staff in other branches very much. That's been a really great benefit– if you can say there is a benefit."

Patrons can gather their pre-ordered materials from Solvang library's back patio. Last minute pickup requests, which may or may not be filled same day, can be retrieved at the front entrance where administrative queries will also be addressed.

"We're so thrilled," McKinnon said, noting that in order to receive service, patrons must wear a face covering and keep their social distance on the sidewalk leading up to the library’s front walkway. "We've been chomping at the bit to be able to get books into patrons' hands – especially kids. I've had so many calls from parents with small kids at home ... Parents really want to limit screen time for their kids."