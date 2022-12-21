Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I read your column daily in the Whittier Daily News in California. I live alone, but like to entertain. My problem is that my drinking glasses come out of the dishwasher with a white film on them, and it makes them look dirty.

I've tried different soaps, but they always look the same. I now handwash my glasses. Any hints you can offer to get rid of the cloudy-looking glasses? -- Joe M., La Mirada, California

Joe, the two main causes of cloudy glasses are hard water or abrasive cleaning agents and scouring pads. If your glasses are lead crystal, you may have permanently damaged them, because lead crystal should never be placed in the dishwasher or cleaned with anything abrasive.

