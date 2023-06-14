Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I love pies that call for a crumb crust, but I do not like graham crackers or vanilla wafers as a crust. I substitute crushed soda crackers or any type of cocktail crackers. By the way, I read your column in the Houston Chronicle! -- Bettie B., Houston

Bettie, sometimes a sweet crust can make a pie too sweet, so thank you for this hint. -- Heloise

