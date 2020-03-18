Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley library cards offer access to digital programs

While the Goleta, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez libraries are closed until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns, the City of Goleta is reminding members that they can access a variety of online programs simply with the power of their library card.
Some library card benefits include:
- E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines
- Kanopy: A new free streaming service where members can watch up to 10 movies per month
- The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere
- Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1–10 p.m.
Patrons can also order books or audiobooks (not owned by the library) for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/i-want-to/zip-book-request. Reading recommendations for downloadable books can also be provided by filling out the "Personalized Reading List" form found on the same website.
To postpone a book currently on hold for pick-up or check-out, call a Goleta Valley Library branch at 805-964-7878; Buellton Library at 805-688-3115; Solvang Library at 805-688-4214.
Those without a library card can register for one at www.blackgold.org/polaris/custom/ecardreg.aspx.
Library reopen dates will be announced under the guidance of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
For more information, visit the City of Goleta website at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library
