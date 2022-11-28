112822 Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis will take the stage at Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, Dec. 16 to present his holiday tour, “A Johnny Mathis Christmas.”

 Contributed

Iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Mathis is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort Friday, Dec. 16, to present his holiday show, “A Johnny Mathis Christmas.”

The event will take place in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. 

Mathis, a Grammy Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter, who has been entertaining fans for over 60 years, started his career with singles of standard music before finding success as an album artist.

 

0
0
0
0
0