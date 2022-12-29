The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to two guided New Year's Day hikes at Los Flores Ranch Park, located at 6245 Dominion Road, on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to start 2023 with a refreshing outdoor experience.
The free guided hikes are open for all residents to enjoy, regardless of age or fitness level. The easy to moderate level hike is two miles roundtrip and is designed for beginners. The moderate to advanced hike is 4.5 miles roundtrip and is designed for experienced hikers. Both excursions offer incredible views and energizing outdoor scenery.
Participants are to meet at Los Flores Ranch events parking lot, located at 6245 Dominion Road. No pre-registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring sufficient drinking water. Dogs on a leash are welcome.