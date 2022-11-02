Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: When my husband and I used to make deer sausage, we'd have a lot of fat stuck to our hands, and it really wasn't easy to get it off. I hated the feeling of that substance getting stuck to my hands.

Finally, a friend suggested that I run my hands under cold water before handling the sausage patties and to handle the meat while my hands were wet. If the sausage starts to stick to my hands, I just wet my hands again and continue making the patties. -- Loretta H., Casper, Wyoming

