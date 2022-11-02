Dear Heloise: When my husband and I used to make deer sausage, we'd have a lot of fat stuck to our hands, and it really wasn't easy to get it off. I hated the feeling of that substance getting stuck to my hands.
Finally, a friend suggested that I run my hands under cold water before handling the sausage patties and to handle the meat while my hands were wet. If the sausage starts to stick to my hands, I just wet my hands again and continue making the patties. -- Loretta H., Casper, Wyoming
Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a Taco Casserole that I liked because it was so quick and easy to make. I don't remember the ingredients but it really tasted good on a chilly night at home. Would you repeat that recipe in your column for me and others who enjoy a simple recipe? -- Gloria H. Albuquerque, N.M.
Gloria, this recipe is really what I'd call a non-recipe because it is made without measuring the ingredients and you basically can use whatever you have on hand and any leftovers you might have in your refrigerator. Here it is:
Hard taco shells, tortilla chips or corn chips broken into small pieces
Cooked taco meat or ground beef (or shredded boneless chicken)
Heat oven to 350 F. Grease or spray with nonstick spray a casserole dish (the size depends on how much you want to make).
Put a bit of salsa on the bottom, then add taco or corn chips and layer with leftover taco meat, beans, cheese, peppers and more salsa.
Bake until hot then cover with sour cream and olives and some chopped lettuce before serving.
Dear Readers: Every year, I get letters on safety in the kitchen. Let's avoid any accidents during the busy holiday season and all throughout the year.
-- Turn all handles to the side when cooking. Too many people are injured by scalding liquids after bumping into the handles on pots and pans.
-- Don't wear long or floppy sleeves while cooking. Every year, I get letters about someone setting their clothing on fire. Be careful.
-- When hand-washing sharp knives, make sure the sharp edge and pointed end are turned away from you.