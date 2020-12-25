You have permission to edit this article.
Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian offering weekly caregiver meetings

Certified dementia practitioner addresses Alzheimer's in Santa Ynez Valley
Alzheimer’s educator Lauren Mahakian will host a free, one-hour virtual seminar discussing the early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Alzheimer’s educator and COVID-19 certified care specialist Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care is hosting a series of free weekly caregiver support meetings via Zoom.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Family Connect Care will host a free virtual caregiver support group for those wanting to better understand their loved ones experiencing cognitive impairment, including dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy body or traumatic brain injury.

The objective of the support group is to engage in a dialogue between caregiver participants and Zoom moderator Lauren Mahakian, founder/owner of Family Connect Memory Care and South Bay Memory Care.

The confidential conversations are directed toward understanding cognitive impairment, and providing and equipping caregivers with compassion and practical tools to navigate a life-changing diagnosis. 

To register for the weekly group meetings, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com or call 310-383-1877.

To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

