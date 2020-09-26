You have permission to edit this article.
Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian to present free Zoom seminar Sept. 29

Alzheimer’s educator and COVID-19 certified care specialist Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care will host a free, one-hour virtual seminar discussing the early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Zoom event, "Dementia (CliffsNotes) For Caregivers," is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. The online seminar also will include a question-and-answer session.

Mahakian will discuss the characteristics of dementia and other forms of cognitive impairment as seen from the caregiver’s eyes, lending perspective to better understand and navigate cognitive health issues that involve loved ones.

Mahakian hosts statewide Alzheimer’s seminars and conducts weekly Alzheimer’s support group meetings throughout California, broadcasts the monthly podcast “Unlocking the Doors of Dementia with LAUREN” and oversees multiple cognitive care communities throughout Southern California.

To register for the seminar, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com or call 310-383-1877.

To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com

