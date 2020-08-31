Artiste Winery partners with Dead Poets Foundation for National Suicide Prevention Week

Artiste Winery and Studio in Los Olivos and Dead Poets Foundation have teamed up to present two virtual events aimed at raising suicide awareness in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, which is from Sept. 6 to 12.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Dead Poets Foundation co-founder Mariel Hemingway, an actor, acclaimed author and mental health advocate, will present special webinar episode, "Lives at Stake: Suicide and Mental Health During COVID," as part of TEDxSantaBarbara's ongoing series, "Making Waves: Conversations with Influencers and Disruptors."

Hemingway, who comes from a famous family that suffered from extreme mental illness and was plagued by suicides, will be joined by co-founder and artist Nicola Carpinelli to discuss the topic.

"The vital attention to the needs of our fellow citizens is as necessary now as ever before," Hemingway said. "I am very proud that this event coincides with National Suicide Awareness Month in conjunction with the fabulous Artiste Tasting Studio and Winery in Los Olivos. Artiste’s dedication to the artist is especially poignant for us at Dead Poets Foundation, as our founder, Nicola Carpinelli, has devoted his genius to expression through painting."