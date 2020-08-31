Artiste Winery partners with Dead Poets Foundation for National Suicide Prevention Week

Artiste Winery and Studio in Los Olivos and Dead Poets Foundation have teamed up to present two virtual events aimed at raising suicide awareness in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, which is from Sept. 6 to 12.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Dead Poets Foundation co-founder Mariel Hemingway, an actor, acclaimed author and mental health advocate, will present special webinar episode, "Lives at Stake: Suicide and Mental Health During COVID," as part of TEDxSantaBarbara's ongoing series, "Making Waves: Conversations with Influencers and Disruptors."
Hemingway, who comes from a famous family that suffered from extreme mental illness and was plagued by suicides, will be joined by co-founder and artist Nicola Carpinelli to discuss the topic.
"The vital attention to the needs of our fellow citizens is as necessary now as ever before," Hemingway said. "I am very proud that this event coincides with National Suicide Awareness Month in conjunction with the fabulous Artiste Tasting Studio and Winery in Los Olivos. Artiste’s dedication to the artist is especially poignant for us at Dead Poets Foundation, as our founder, Nicola Carpinelli, has devoted his genius to expression through painting."
An artist, musician, poet and humanitarian, Carpinelli has battled thoughts of ending his own life. He will discuss his personal experiences leading up to his successful return to painting after a 10-year hiatus.
“Sometimes, painting your feelings can replace the act ending your own life,” Carpinelli said. “So how did I come to a point where I was able to step off of my path of self-destruction? I sought information. I read a lot. I asked questions. I found that, for me, information was power. I reached out to my family and people with similar experiences. Most importantly, I brought those feelings, that darkness to light ... on canvas.”
A second event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, will include a live question-and-answer session and will feature clinical psychologist Brian Satt and Dead Poets' founders Hemingway and Carpinelli.
Anna Rice, creative director and art curator of Artiste Winery, said she is moved by the partnership between her family’s winery and the Dead Poets Foundation, which was founded in 2019.
“Sometimes, the stars align and the universe brings like-hearted, creative-souled and deeply purposeful people together when the time is right," she said. "This is how I describe the relationship and connection between Artiste Winery & Studio and Dead Poets Foundation.”
The Dead Poets Foundation’s vision and mission is to break the stigma related to mental health, raise awareness through art and education, and empower teens to open up conversations about mental health and suicide.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.deadpoetsfoundation.org.
Dear Doctor: Our kids are having a hard time with social distancing, which seems like it will last forever. My husband and I know some people who have formed a "quarantine bubble" for socializing and getting the kids together. How does that work? Is it safe
"What most mental health experts say, and have said long before COVID-19, is that having close friends is the greatest aid to both our physical and mental health."
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
In this Series
What you need to know for Monday, August 31
-
Updated
Restaurants, gyms slam California virus rules, see closings
-
Updated
Lompoc City Council approves $60K in upgrades for TAP TV systems
-
Updated
California's charts new and slower course on reopening
- 23 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.