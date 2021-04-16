Ask KHN-PolitiFact: I’ve recovered from Covid. Why do I still have to mask up?

More than 120 million Americans have joined arguably the most sought-after club on Earth: those immunized against the coronavirus. Fully vaccinated people were given the green light in March by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to gather with other fully vaccinated people or with low-risk unvaccinated people from one other household without a mask and, earlier this month, to travel without quarantining afterward. (As reports of state and local case surges mount, the CDC is increasingly urging caution.)

But what about all the people — a number impossible to count, though estimated to be in the millions — who now possess some degree of immunity because they recovered from covid-19?

The agency recommends that everyone — vaccinated, recovered or otherwise — wear a mask in public.

There is no mention of whether people who have recovered can congregate without face coverings like those who are fully vaccinated.

And, through it all, the need for masks continues to be a contentious issue. As the federal government doubles down on their importance, some states have thrown caution — and face coverings — to the wind. We decided to dig into the science and motives behind the masking recommendation.

I Beat Covid! Isn’t This Behind Me?

People who recover from the virus enjoy some immunity. The CDC says the protection lasts at least 90 days after testing positive for the virus. During that time, they do not need to quarantine or retest if they’re exposed again.

Cases of reinfection are rare. While those infected can continue shedding the virus for months after they recover, the CDC said, the amount is low enough that it is unlikely to infect others.