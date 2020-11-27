Related to this story

Lynda Gantt: What is Attention Deficit Disorder?
Lynda Gantt: What is Attention Deficit Disorder?

LYNDA GANTT - Have you ever seen an adult’s attention wane when performing a task and then move on to another leaving the first task unfinished? Or, an adult who moves so quickly that he invariably knocks something over or comes to a decision prematurely?

Ask the Doctors: Toenail fungus remedies abound
Ask the Doctors: Toenail fungus remedies abound

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. Once again, a column about the challenges of dealing with toenail fungus has brought a bumper crop of mail, with many of you sharing home remedies. Although the evidence for these types of natural agents remains limited, some people do find them helpful, and the approaches readers have shared here are not harmful.