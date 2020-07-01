COVID-19 testing relocated to Buellton from Solvang Vets Hall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Buellton, replacing the testing site stationed at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building during the month of June. The new site is located in the AMR training room, located at 240 W. Highway 246, Buellton.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz reports the Solvang location was no longer available for their use and the testing was relocated to Buellton on June 26.

COVID-19 testing there is free to the public and handled by appointment only, Friday through Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The testing process consists of a sample collection conducted through a 10-second nose swab that is then sent for analysis by Quest Diagnostics.

Within two to five days, patients can expect to receive a phone call from county health officials with results.

Community testing is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Optum Serve.