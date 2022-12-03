Everyone experiences anxiety at some time in their life. It is a universal emotion. In fact, it has been recognized as part of the human condition since time began.
It was first recognized in the medical writings of the Greek physician Hippocrates. Hundreds of years later, the philosophers Seneca and Cicero recognized both the benefits and dangers of anxiety.
Charles Darwin noted similarities in how anxiety and fear were expressed in mammals as an adaptive behavior. However, anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders reported in older adults.
The function of anxiety is to alert a person of possible dangers and in doing so, the person can take appropriate action to protect themselves. However, age related changes in brain functions, especially in the prefrontal cortex, impairs appropriate decision-making and self-regulation.
As we age, changes in the way we express anxiety become more noticeable.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual-V (DSM} classifies anxiety into the following types – panic, agoraphobia, specific phobias, generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder. Obsessive compulsive disorder is also included.
For others, dangerous, traumatic events such as war and natural disasters can leave such an imprint on a person’s life that they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. This can be a life-long disorder. In fact, many men who fought in World War II continued to suffer intense anxiety until the day they died.
Panic disorder, as recognized in the DSM, is experienced as an urgent sense of terror which is manifested as perspiration, tremors, numbness, shortness of breath, nausea, chills and a sense that death is impending.
Interestingly, panic attacks in older adults are less severe than in younger individuals.
Agoraphobia is fear of places or situations where the patient cannot escape. A specific phobia is a fear of specific places or situations such as snakes, spiders, blood, and the like.
Older patients report situational fears. Obsessive compulsive disorder is another anxiety state that is manifested as having repeated thoughts and ritualistic behaviors to ward off the potential danger.
Social anxiety is a fear of being in the company of others who may render negative judgments. Most older people experience fewer social anxiety experiences than younger individuals. Fear of public speaking and fear of being criticized are the most reported causes of anxiety for older adults.
In the short run, anxiety is an adaptive emotion that helps a person energize and motivate them to deal with whatever danger they may be facing.
Women experience anxiety disorders more than men. The occurrence of anxiety disorders tends to decrease with age. Caucasian Americans have the highest percent of anxiety disorders while Hispanic and Asians have the lowest.
African Americans have either a higher or lower rate of anxiety disorders depending on the specific phobias and Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
The incidence of anxiety disorders seems to peak in young adults and peaks again in older adults. The research finds that panic attacks are associated with vascular issues, specific phobias are associated with respiratory concerns and social anxiety with metabolic concerns.
Patients who are older and have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cardiovascular diseases have high levels of anxiety.
The two most significant risk factors for geriatrics are being female and cigarette smoking. Having adverse events happen in one’s life is another risk factor as well as having a history of a mood disorder.
Having a lower educational level is another risk factor. Moreover, having comorbid disorders enhances the risk for anxiety in older adults.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.