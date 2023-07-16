When a patient is diagnosed with an illness, there is always the potential of a more serious disorder developing. If this is the case, the physician will have to make several decisions about the care of the patient and what specialists to consult in the treatment of the disorder.
When all the data is collected, and a firm diagnosis is formulated, the primary care provider will want to provide the patient with referrals that will help relieve the patient’s fear and grief.
The education of the patient will be important as to what treatment modalities will be most beneficial to the patient’s recovery. An important component will be the psychopharmacological approach the physician utilizes.
Medication treatment is a rapidly changing field of treatment and the promise of new and better medications for several illnesses is constantly on the horizon, thus producing many options for the patient.
Illness of any sort produces stress, causes our bodies to begin to produce adrenaline and cortisol which alerts us to potential danger and produces a fight or flight scenario.
Just imagining there is a threat to one’s life will cause the body to react as if the threat is real and imminent. The doctor is aware of these stressful reactions in the body. And the physician knows that the way a patient thinks causes the patient to feel and behave in ways that can increase the likelihood the patient will recover or the potential for the patient to succumb to the disorder.
The physician will consider adjunctive treatments to help the patient cope with current health problems.
One important referral will be the psychotherapist who can help the patient deal with these life crises.
Many people seek therapy to find the meaning of life and others try to find the meaning of life since being diagnosed with an illness. Some people may feel cheated and robbed of the opportunity to experience a longer and more productive life, while others may question why they have been chosen to suffer.
The psychotherapist will help the patient learn to calm themselves by releasing oxytocin, which is a neurotransmitter that, when released into the bloodstream, reduces cortisol levels in the body and produces a calming effect.
Using touch can release oxytocin. A head rub, massaging the vagus nerve (located at the top of your neck and at the base of your skull) can release oxytocin. Getting a hug or placing your hand over your heart can ease your stress.
Performing deep breathing and utilizing muscle relaxation can also help to calm an anxious body. Speaking kindly to yourself and changing negative, fearful thoughts to positive, gentle thoughts also helps.
Exercise will help to release oxytocin.
When a patient has been diagnosed with a serious condition, or when they have experienced a car accident, a fall or some other catastrophic event, they may develop post-traumatic stress disorder which causes them to experience startle reactions, flashbacks, tremors, sleep disturbances and other reactive behaviors.
This condition requires a more complex treatment plan. The psychotherapist may collaborate with the physician and suggest medication for the patient, especially if the patient is reporting symptoms of depression.
The physician and the psychotherapist will need to stay in contact with each other about the progress or regression of the patient. This should be common practice.
However, both healthcare providers are generally very busy and have little spare time. Even so, both practitioners need to create the time to communicate about the welfare of the patient.
If the patient is aware of these conversations, they will feel more supported.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.