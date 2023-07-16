When a patient is diagnosed with an illness, there is always the potential of a more serious disorder developing. If this is the case, the physician will have to make several decisions about the care of the patient and what specialists to consult in the treatment of the disorder.

When all the data is collected, and a firm diagnosis is formulated, the primary care provider will want to provide the patient with referrals that will help relieve the patient’s fear and grief.

The education of the patient will be important as to what treatment modalities will be most beneficial to the patient’s recovery. An important component will be the psychopharmacological approach the physician utilizes.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

