When we emotionally connect with another person, we feel a sense of empathy for them, especially when something or someone has upset or injured that person.
Likewise, if another person experiences pain, empathic people can also feel that pain and understand the emotions of the other person. An empathic person can set aside their own feelings and become sensitive to the emotional or physical pain of others.
When we hear a dog whimper because it has been hurt or traumatized, we connect with the dog and speak calmly and kindly to comfort it and to help it recover.
When speaking to an animal we tend to speak in a high-pitched voice, just as if we are speaking to a child or a baby, which seems to have a calming effect on the animal or child.
Nurses tend to also speak in a higher range when trying to comfort their patients. They may also use endearing names such as “sweetie” or “honey,” just like our parents.
Activation of the neural networks in the limbic system makes feeling, emotion and memory available to us. This, in turn, allows us to express empathic connectedness with others. The emotional nurturance.
The maternal nurturance from our parents helps protect the brain from the damages of stress. It also stimulates neural growth and new learning.
In the brain, the hippocampus, amygdala, and the cortex, form a neural network of circuits that work together to create a system that causes a person to feel empathy. These structures mediate both memory and emotions.
Great stories have been told by authors from the early Greeks to modern times about the recovery of a person’s life when they are shown empathy and love.
These feelings of empathy come from the anterior insular cortex of the brain. Researchers have learned that patients who have lesions removed from the anterior insular cortex have deficits in their ability to demonstrate empathy for others.
They have a hard time processing and assessing the emotional state of people in pain. Scientists have discovered that people who have damage to the anterior insular cortex are like patients with psychiatric disorders. Some of these disorders would include borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorders as well as others.
An issue of the National Geographic magazine had an article on the study of empathy. It states that there are physically distinct areas in the brain where empathy is generated. These circuits allow us to viscerally react to the physical pain of others.
We can mirror people’s actions and emotions and we can read the eye expressions of others and imagine the thoughts of others. The circuit is activated biologically as some people are genetically predisposed to transform someone who lacks empathy into a social, nonviolent person.
Watching a person cry and hearing the pain of that person can evoke empathy and a desire to end what is perceived to be suffering.
In the same article, the writers report how the empathy circuit can become suppressed in the prefrontal cortex when there is a brain injury or prolonged exposure to stress. Temporary states of drunkenness, fear or hunger can briefly reduce our empathy responses.
Biological genetic traits for aggression can dampen empathy circuits. It has been determined that up to 70 percent of psychopathic psychological disorders have damaged neural circuits that normally would promote empathy.
Sensitive people seem to understand the pain of others. However widespread shutdown of the empathy circuits can occur when a large group of people conform to the ideology of aggression or the concept of superiority as in wartime and bigotry.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.