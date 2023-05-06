When we emotionally connect with another person, we feel a sense of empathy for them, especially when something or someone has upset or injured that person.

Likewise, if another person experiences pain, empathic people can also feel that pain and understand the emotions of the other person. An empathic person can set aside their own feelings and become sensitive to the emotional or physical pain of others.

When we hear a dog whimper because it has been hurt or traumatized, we connect with the dog and speak calmly and kindly to comfort it and to help it recover.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

0
0
0
0
0