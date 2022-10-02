The “Baby Blues” occurs in 85% of new mothers and is a mild form of postpartum depression.

Symptoms include tearfulness, sleep disturbances and fatigue. This form of PPD can begin after giving birth and resolves within 10 days.

More serious PPD occurs in 10% to 15% of new mothers. Symptoms can begin shortly after giving birth and last up to a year. PPD can develop into full blown depression that requires medical treatment.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

